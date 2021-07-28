Ameritas Investment Company LLC Takes $35,000 Position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 254.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 36,452 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 180,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 35,780 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,040,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,655,000. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 51.1% during the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 225,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 76,397 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FENY opened at $13.44 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 52 week low of $7.18 and a 52 week high of $15.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.43.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FENY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.