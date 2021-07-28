Ameritas Investment Company LLC Makes New $39,000 Investment in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 54.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 21,380 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 63.5% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 58,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 22,747 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 24,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 41,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000.

NYSEARCA JMBS opened at $53.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.14. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $52.95 and a 12-month high of $54.07.

