Ameritas Investment Company LLC Invests $38,000 in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000.

NYSEARCA XSD opened at $178.61 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $181.91. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $116.21 and a one year high of $203.60.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

