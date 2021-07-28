Ameritas Investment Company LLC Has $36,000 Holdings in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lessened its stake in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) by 97.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 138,825 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Inseego were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Inseego by 52.2% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Inseego by 131.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 40,491 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inseego in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inseego in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Inseego in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

INSG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Inseego from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of INSG opened at $8.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.28 million, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.35. Inseego Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.13 and a 12 month high of $21.93.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.13 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Inseego Corp. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inseego news, EVP Doug Kahn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $50,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,767 shares in the company, valued at $149,589.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

