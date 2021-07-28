Ameritas Investment Company LLC Buys New Position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PMM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 16,741 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 51,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 12,647 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 93.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 46,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 22,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PMM opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.59. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $8.92.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a yield of 4.43%.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.