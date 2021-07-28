Ameritas Investment Company LLC Buys New Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 427 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 645 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,012.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 845 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DKS opened at $102.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.17. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.70. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.38 and a 1 year high of $106.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 46.98% and a net margin of 9.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.21) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.69%.

In other news, Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $9,615,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 161,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,165,321.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 32,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total value of $3,225,943.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,292,403.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,083 shares of company stock valued at $13,279,309. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

DKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Argus boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Stephens raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $86.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.91.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

