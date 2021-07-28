Ameritas Investment Company LLC Buys New Position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,153 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,550.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,053 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBBY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bed Bath & Beyond has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.13.

BBBY opened at $29.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.50. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.30 and a beta of 1.84. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.33 and a 1 year high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.96) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO John R. Hartmann sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $1,437,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig sold 9,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $311,246.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

