Ameritas Investment Company LLC Acquires New Shares in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 414 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HDB opened at $69.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $127.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.77. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $84.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.25.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 20.64%. Research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a $0.214 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is 9.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

