AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV) Director Sells $76,200.00 in Stock

AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV) Director Kim W. Kunkle sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $76,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,428.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kim W. Kunkle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 24th, Kim W. Kunkle acquired 2,000 shares of AmeriServ Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $7,800.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Kim W. Kunkle acquired 100 shares of AmeriServ Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $390.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASRV opened at $3.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $63.84 million, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.98. AmeriServ Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $5.34.

AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. AmeriServ Financial had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $14.27 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AmeriServ Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 199,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in AmeriServ Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 792,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 12,099 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in AmeriServ Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AmeriServ Financial by 593.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 101,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.02% of the company’s stock.

AmeriServ Financial Company Profile

AmeriServ Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AmeriServ Financial Bank that provides various consumer, mortgage, and commercial financial products. It offers retail banking services, such as demand, savings, and time deposits; checking and money market accounts; secured and unsecured consumer loans, and mortgage loans; and safe deposit boxes, holiday club accounts, and money orders.

