Ameriprise Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,391 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $17,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in California Water Service Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in California Water Service Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in California Water Service Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in California Water Service Group by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in California Water Service Group by 46.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP David B. Healey sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,755 shares in the company, valued at $898,035. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terry Bayer sold 1,554 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $90,862.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,041.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,315 shares of company stock valued at $193,116 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

Shares of California Water Service Group stock opened at $61.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.58. California Water Service Group has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $61.98.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $147.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.00 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 12.95%. As a group, equities analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.70%.

California Water Service Group Profile

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

