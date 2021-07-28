Ameriprise Financial Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,271,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,680 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of SITE Centers worth $17,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SITE Centers in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in SITE Centers in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SITE Centers in the first quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in SITE Centers by 23.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

SITC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Truist increased their price target on SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SITE Centers from $14.50 to $15.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of SITE Centers in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.41.

In other SITE Centers news, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total transaction of $142,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 194,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,949.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $666,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 126,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,402.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 144,624 shares of company stock worth $2,113,641. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SITE Centers stock opened at $15.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -773.50 and a beta of 1.74. SITE Centers Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $15.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.48%.

SITE Centers Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC).

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.