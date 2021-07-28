Ameriprise Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,125 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.63% of ESCO Technologies worth $17,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 2,028.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of NYSE:ESE opened at $91.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.94. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.30 and a 1 year high of $115.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.45 and a beta of 1.05.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.83 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.59%.

ESCO Technologies Profile

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

