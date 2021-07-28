Ameriprise Financial Inc. Grows Position in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 347,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,723 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Shenandoah Telecommunications worth $16,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the first quarter worth $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the first quarter worth $115,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the first quarter worth $201,000. 53.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO David L. Heimbach sold 5,331 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $268,362.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas A. Whitaker sold 10,108 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $515,609.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,588.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,895 shares of company stock valued at $2,593,103 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on SHEN shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Shenandoah Telecommunications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $52.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.27. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $38.77 and a 12 month high of $61.53.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.95). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 48.16% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $59.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.13 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $18.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s payout ratio is presently 680.00%.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

