Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 7,658 Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 295,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,658 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Greif were worth $16,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GEF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 60.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 20,881 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 13,755 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Greif during the fourth quarter valued at $1,219,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Greif during the fourth quarter valued at $797,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Greif news, VP Gary R. Martz sold 514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $31,636.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,555. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GEF opened at $60.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.50. Greif, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.95 and a 52-week high of $66.03.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Greif, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Greif’s payout ratio is 54.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Greif from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Greif from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.17.

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

