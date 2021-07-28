American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Shares Gap Up to $16.69

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.69, but opened at $17.15. American Vanguard shares last traded at $17.15, with a volume of 4 shares.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AVD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Vanguard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of American Vanguard from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of American Vanguard from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.50. The firm has a market cap of $514.21 million, a PE ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.19.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. American Vanguard had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $116.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

In other American Vanguard news, insider Peter Porpiglia sold 4,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $82,839.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,250.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in American Vanguard in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in American Vanguard in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in American Vanguard by 282.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 5,112 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Vanguard Company Profile (NYSE:AVD)

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

