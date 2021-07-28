American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $47.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.53% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating single-family homes as rental properties. It rents residential properties primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, and Nevada. American Homes 4 Rent is based in Malibu, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $42.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.77.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $42.14 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.46. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $26.96 and a 12 month high of $42.25. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.47, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $312.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes bought 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.93 per share, with a total value of $1,994,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 173.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth $58,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter worth $100,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 69.6% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter valued at $133,000. 83.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

