American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stephens

American Express (NYSE:AXP)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Stephens in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $173.00 target price on the payment services company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $158.00. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.03% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $173.18 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.31.
AXP stock opened at $172.94 on Monday. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $179.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.70. The company has a market capitalization of $138.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.29.
In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of American Express by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,277 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.
About American Express
American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.
