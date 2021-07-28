American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stephens

American Express (NYSE:AXP)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Stephens in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $173.00 target price on the payment services company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $158.00. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $173.18 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.31.

Get American Express alerts:

AXP stock opened at $172.94 on Monday. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $179.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.70. The company has a market capitalization of $138.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.29.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of American Express by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,277 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.