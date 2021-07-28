American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Issues Earnings Results

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 1.34%.

American Assets Trust stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.14. 6,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53. American Assets Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.73 and a fifty-two week high of $38.98. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.15.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 10,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.01 per share, for a total transaction of $380,628.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.37 per share, for a total transaction of $707,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 91,390 shares of company stock worth $3,163,783. Corporate insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AAT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.