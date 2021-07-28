AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX) Short Interest Update

AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.9% from the June 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS AMMX opened at $0.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.58. AmeraMex International has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.25.
About AmeraMex International
