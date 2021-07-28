Ambrx Biopharma Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To End on July 28th (NYSE:AMAM)

Ambrx Biopharma’s (NYSE:AMAM) quiet period will end on Wednesday, July 28th. Ambrx Biopharma had issued 7,000,000 shares in its IPO on June 18th. The total size of the offering was $126,000,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. During Ambrx Biopharma’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.30 target price on the stock.

Ambrx Biopharma stock opened at $20.25 on Wednesday. Ambrx Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $14.94 and a fifty-two week high of $22.87.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, focuses on discovering and developing engineered precision biologics (EPBs) using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 ADC, which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

