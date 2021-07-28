Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.

ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 52.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,951 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,420 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.5% of ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,834,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $48,994,726,000 after acquiring an additional 199,449 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,603,212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,371,719,000 after buying an additional 142,586 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $14,877,308,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,133,582 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,694,989,000 after purchasing an additional 13,606 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 4.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,163,750 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,694,816,000 after purchasing an additional 90,968 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock traded up $4.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3,630.52. The company had a trading volume of 73,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,281,047. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.01, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,871.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,442.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,160,471.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $3,544,555.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,762,489.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 131,283 shares of company stock worth $450,104,986. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,189.42.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

