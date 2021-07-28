Amazon.com (AMZN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $12.16 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. On average, analysts expect Amazon.com to post $57 EPS for the current fiscal year and $74 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,626.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 70.41, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $2,871.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3,442.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 131,283 shares of company stock worth $450,104,986 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amazon.com stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 192 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,189.42.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

