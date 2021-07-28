Altus Midstream (ALTM) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $2.12. The firm had revenue of $34.15 million for the quarter. Altus Midstream had a negative return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 15.06%. On average, analysts expect Altus Midstream to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTM opened at $62.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 150.36 and a beta of 3.90. Altus Midstream has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $72.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Altus Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 284.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Altus Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Altus Midstream Company Profile

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its assets included approximately 182 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 46 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks.

