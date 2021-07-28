Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $61.80 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $74.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AIMC. TheStreet raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.80 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altra Industrial Motion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.64.

Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $59.77 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.04. Altra Industrial Motion has a 1-year low of $33.61 and a 1-year high of $68.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.54.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $488.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 1,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total transaction of $73,939.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,546,437.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,340,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,946 shares in the company, valued at $6,093,382. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,514 shares of company stock worth $1,977,540. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 33,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 7,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

