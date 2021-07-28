Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Receives Outperform Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $60.25 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $70.00.

AIMC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a neutral rating and set a $61.80 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and issued a $61.80 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Altra Industrial Motion presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.64.

Shares of NASDAQ AIMC opened at $59.77 on Tuesday. Altra Industrial Motion has a twelve month low of $33.61 and a twelve month high of $68.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $488.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.91 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

In related news, CFO Christian Storch sold 8,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total value of $563,600.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,095.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,093,382. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,540 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIMC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 506.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1,038.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

