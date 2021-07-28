Altisource Portfolio Solutions (ASPS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Altisource Portfolio Solutions to post earnings of ($0.83) per share for the quarter.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $48.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.25 million. On average, analysts expect Altisource Portfolio Solutions to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASPS opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.68. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $14.97. The company has a market cap of $130.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

