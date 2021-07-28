Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.80

Shares of Alphamin Resources Corp. (CVE:AFM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.80 and last traded at C$0.79, with a volume of 2154898 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.72. The company has a market cap of C$924.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 390.00.

In other Alphamin Resources news, Director Brendon Howard Jones acquired 84,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,957.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 634,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$404,010.88.

Alphamin Resources Corp. engages in the extraction and sale of tin concentrates in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The company's flagship property is the Mpama North Tin project. It has five exploration licenses and one current mining license covering 1,270 square kilometers located in the North Kivu Province of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

