Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Increased to $3,100.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GOOGL. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $3,034.00 price objective (up from $2,635.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,717.43.

GOOGL stock traded up $102.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2,740.18. 150,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,596,735. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,453.64. The company has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,402.15 and a 12 month high of $2,687.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet will post 90.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $449,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 893.4% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 904 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 2,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 485,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $850,549,000 after buying an additional 6,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

