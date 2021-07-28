Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) PT Raised to $3,200.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Raymond James from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 16.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on GOOG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,644.63.

GOOG opened at $2,735.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,530.19. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,406.55 and a 52 week high of $2,800.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet will post 90.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,614.63, for a total transaction of $7,843,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,549,012.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,312 shares of company stock worth $166,477,588. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,263,944,000 after buying an additional 58,462 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,105,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,493,416,000 after purchasing an additional 43,395 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,434,896,000 after purchasing an additional 804,739 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,542,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,463,413,000 after purchasing an additional 16,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,392,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,083,000 after purchasing an additional 215,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

