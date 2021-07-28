Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,329,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,117,461,000 after acquiring an additional 145,732 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,523,211,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,939,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,160,892,000 after acquiring an additional 79,686 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,234,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,670,993,000 after acquiring an additional 10,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,837,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,789,835,000 after acquiring an additional 10,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $99.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,737.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,735. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,453.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,402.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2,687.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 90.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,729.33.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.