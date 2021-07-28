Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Advisor Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Advisor Partners LLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.4% of Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 876.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 732 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5,763.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,998,000 after acquiring an additional 48,813 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,001.10.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,614.63, for a total value of $7,843,890.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,549,012.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total transaction of $31,963,589.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at $31,963,589.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 69,312 shares of company stock worth $166,477,588 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded up $13.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,749.05. 116,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,400,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,530.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,406.55 and a 52-week high of $2,800.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 90.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

