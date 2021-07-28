AllSafe (ASAFE) Achieves Market Cap of $302,645.15

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded down 26% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. Over the last week, AllSafe has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. One AllSafe coin can currently be bought for $0.0331 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $302,645.15 and $210.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00047309 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004127 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000248 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000665 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 98.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

AllSafe (CRYPTO:ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars.

