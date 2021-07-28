Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €250.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Allianz (FRA:ALV) received a €250.00 ($294.12) price objective from analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €228.00 ($268.24) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, July 5th. UBS Group set a €244.00 ($287.06) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €245.00 ($288.24) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €232.42 ($273.43).

Get Allianz alerts:

ALV stock opened at €210.20 ($247.29) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €214.05. Allianz has a 1 year low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 1 year high of €206.80 ($243.29).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.