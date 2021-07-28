Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) by 96.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 485,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238,919 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.84% of Allena Pharmaceuticals worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 25,746 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 178.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 164,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 35.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Allena Pharmaceuticals news, COO Louis Md Brenner sold 25,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $27,988.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 203,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,687.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Allena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.71. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.15.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect that Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

