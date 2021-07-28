Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $242.83.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALGT shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna started coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Allegiant Travel from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $190.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,242. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $202.43. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $271.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.03 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($3.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.48). Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 16.77% and a negative return on equity of 33.46%. The business had revenue of $279.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Allegiant Travel’s revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 52.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 120.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 57.2% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

