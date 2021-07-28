Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Expected to Post Earnings of $15.89 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) will announce earnings of $15.89 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Alleghany’s earnings. Alleghany posted earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,747.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alleghany will report full-year earnings of $51.95 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $72.55 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alleghany.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $5.55. Alleghany had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.99 EPS.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $825.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of Y traded down $7.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $651.93. The stock had a trading volume of 31,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Alleghany has a 52-week low of $486.49 and a 52-week high of $737.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $683.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.65.

In related news, SVP Christopher Kent Dalrymple sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.71, for a total transaction of $1,427,420.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,889. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 120.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 53 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 185.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 57 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 186.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alleghany during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Alleghany during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

