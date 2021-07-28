Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Price Target Raised to C$54.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$51.00 to C$54.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

ATD.B has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$57.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$50.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$53.27.

TSE:ATD.B opened at C$49.46 on Tuesday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of C$36.03 and a 1 year high of C$49.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$45.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$52.98 billion and a PE ratio of 16.13.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

