Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.98 EPS

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) released its earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98, Fidelity Earnings reports. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 39.49%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS.

ARE stock traded up $4.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $200.75. 1,136,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,645. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $185.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $29.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.73. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a one year low of $150.08 and a one year high of $202.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 61.37%.

In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $2,704,950.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 339,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,239,527.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 54,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,883,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,865 shares of company stock worth $6,268,947. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ARE shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.86.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

