Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The textile maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Albany International had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%.

NYSE:AIN traded up $3.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,060. Albany International has a fifty-two week low of $46.31 and a fifty-two week high of $93.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $450,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,000,949.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total transaction of $604,302.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,422,842.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,829 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AIN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Albany International in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Albany International in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.17.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

