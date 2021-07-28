AICHAIN (AIT) Price Tops $0.0032

AICHAIN (CURRENCY:AIT) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 28th. One AICHAIN coin can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, AICHAIN has traded 27% higher against the US dollar. AICHAIN has a market cap of $1.71 million and $116,541.00 worth of AICHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AICHAIN Coin Profile

AICHAIN (CRYPTO:AIT) is a coin. AICHAIN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 535,067,071 coins. The official website for AICHAIN is www.aichain.me . AICHAIN’s official Twitter account is @AICHAIN1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AI Token (AIT) is an ERC20 based token on the Ethereum Network. “

AICHAIN Coin Trading

