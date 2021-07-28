Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agree Realty Corp. is a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust which develops, acquires, owns and operates properties which are primarily leased to major national and regional retail companies under net leases. “

Get Agree Realty alerts:

ADC has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut Agree Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.54.

ADC opened at $75.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.86 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.62. Agree Realty has a 52-week low of $61.27 and a 52-week high of $75.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a net margin of 37.05% and a return on equity of 4.10%. On average, research analysts predict that Agree Realty will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.217 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.50%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Agree Realty by 78.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,745,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529,019 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Agree Realty by 17.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,230,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $823,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,879 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P bought a new position in Agree Realty in the first quarter valued at $63,357,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in Agree Realty by 45.4% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,257,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,983,000 after purchasing an additional 704,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Agree Realty in the first quarter valued at $42,735,000.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agree Realty (ADC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.