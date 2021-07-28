AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) PT Lowered to $17.00

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.28.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $16.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. AGNC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.37.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 160.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $133,802.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,850 shares in the company, valued at $605,915. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 0.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 144,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $466,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 50.4% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 87,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 29,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 50.7% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 44,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 49.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

