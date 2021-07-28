AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 239.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS.

NASDAQ AGNC remained flat at $$16.18 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,904,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,073,280. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.37. AGNC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84.

The firm also recently declared a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $133,802.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,915. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AGNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. AGNC Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.41.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

