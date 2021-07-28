Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) announced its earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $38.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.92 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 15.31% and a positive return on equity of 23.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS.

Agilysys stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.74. 761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,433. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.68. Agilysys has a 52 week low of $17.44 and a 52 week high of $64.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -54.30 and a beta of 1.49.

In related news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 2,930 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $165,896.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,025,896.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 21,707 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $1,172,395.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 681,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,815,160.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,055 shares of company stock worth $1,865,794 in the last three months. 21.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AGYS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations and venue management, activity management, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

