Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) & Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Head to Head Review

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) and Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Agenus has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moderna has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

52.0% of Agenus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.5% of Moderna shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Agenus shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of Moderna shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Agenus and Moderna’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agenus $88.17 million 12.56 -$180.91 million ($1.05) -4.74 Moderna $803.40 million 164.18 -$747.06 million ($1.96) -167.60

Agenus has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Moderna. Moderna is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Agenus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Agenus and Moderna, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agenus 0 0 3 0 3.00 Moderna 3 6 8 0 2.29

Agenus presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 60.64%. Moderna has a consensus price target of $174.00, suggesting a potential downside of 47.03%. Given Agenus’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Agenus is more favorable than Moderna.

Profitability

This table compares Agenus and Moderna’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agenus -226.54% N/A -91.47% Moderna 21.90% 19.76% 8.49%

Summary

Moderna beats Agenus on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies. It develops vaccine programs comprising Prophage vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic neo-antigen; PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate to treat tumor; and QS-21 Stimulon adjuvant, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant. The company also develops Balstilimab, an anti-PD-1 antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat second line cervical cancer; AGEN1181, an anti-CTLA-4 monospecific antibody that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for dose escalation study; AGEN2373, an anti-CD137 monospecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial; AGEN1223, a novel bispecific antibody to deplete regulatory T cells, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial; AGEN-1423, a tumor microenvironment conditioning anti-CD73/TGFÃ TRAP bi-functional antibody that has completed Phase 1 clinical trial; AGEN1777, an anti-TIGIT bispecific antibodies; and AGEN1327, an anti-TIGIT monospecific antibody. In addition, it develops INCAGN1876, an anti-GITR monospecific antibody; INCAGN1949, an anti-OX40 monospecific antibody; INCAGN2390, an anti-TIM-3 monospecific antibody; INCAGN2385, an anti-LAG-3 monospecific antibody; and MK-4830, a monospecific antibody targeting ILT4, as well as AGENT 797, an iNKT cells that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19-related pneumonia; and in preclinical stage to treat multiple myeloma/B cell malignancies and solid tumors. The company has collaborations with Incyte Corporation, Merck Sharpe & Dohme, Recepta Biopharma SA, and Gilead Sciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics. The company has strategic alliances with AstraZeneca PLC, Merck & Co., Inc., Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Europe) Limited, the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, the National Institutes of Health, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Moderna, Inc. also has collaborations with Lonza Ltd. for the manufacture of COVID-19 vaccine; and Catalent Inc., Laboratorios FarmacÃ©uticos Rovi, S.A., Recipharm, and Lonza Group for fill-finish manufacturing of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, as well as Aldevron, LLC for supporting COVID-19 vaccine and additional programs in company's clinical development pipeline. The company was formerly known as Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Moderna, Inc. in August 2018. Moderna, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

