Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.47) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Aemetis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.33). Aemetis reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 570%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Aemetis will report full year earnings of ($2.00) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($1.62). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.70). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aemetis.

Get Aemetis alerts:

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $42.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.03 million.

AMTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Aemetis in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of AMTX stock opened at $9.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of -0.18. Aemetis has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $27.44.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Aemetis during the first quarter worth about $37,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Aemetis by 109.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Aemetis during the first quarter worth about $245,000. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Aemetis during the first quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Aemetis during the first quarter worth about $314,000. 36.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and fuels, and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It owns and operates an ethanol facility in the California Central Valley near Modesto; and a renewable chemical and advanced fuel production facility on the East Coast of India.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aemetis (AMTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.