Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) PT Raised to C$24.00 at Laurentian

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) had its target price raised by research analysts at Laurentian from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.05% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$21.00 to C$23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$20.00 price target (up previously from C$18.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities set a C$20.09 price target on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.19.

ARE stock opened at C$20.33 on Monday. Aecon Group has a 1 year low of C$13.15 and a 1 year high of C$20.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$18.28. The stock has a market cap of C$1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$971.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$933.14 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Aecon Group will post 1.25864 EPS for the current year.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

