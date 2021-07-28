Advisor Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Advisor Partners LLC lowered its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,262 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in American Express by 189.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 298,098 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $36,043,000 after buying an additional 195,122 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 51,768 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $6,259,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in American Express by 492.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,323 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 17,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in American Express by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,116,363 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $134,979,000 after buying an additional 620,210 shares during the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on AXP. Barclays increased their target price on American Express from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. DZ Bank cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.31.

Shares of AXP stock traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.48. 254,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,511,522. American Express has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $179.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.