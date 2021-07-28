Advisor Partners LLC Sells 505 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Advisor Partners LLC cut its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FISV. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Fiserv by 7.9% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 63,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after buying an additional 14,573 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 879,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,672,000 after buying an additional 43,669 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 19,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fiserv news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,015,000 shares of company stock worth $2,708,735,500. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.32.

NASDAQ:FISV traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.79. 174,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,484,536. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.15 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.87 billion, a PE ratio of 88.58, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

