Advisor Partners LLC Sells 1,343 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Advisor Partners LLC lessened its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Columbia Asset Management raised its holdings in American Tower by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 1,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 20,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at $804,000. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.73.

NYSE:AMT traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $284.38. The company had a trading volume of 62,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,706. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $287.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.26. The firm has a market cap of $129.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.29, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.19%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at $7,187,962.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,712 shares of company stock valued at $17,341,058. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

